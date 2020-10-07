1/1
Jean R. (Monahan) Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean R. (Monahan) Smith formerly of Concord, NH, Goffstown, NH, Port Charlotte, FL, and New Boston, NH passed away on October 4, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home where she received the best of care. She was born in Boston to Raymond and Bridget Monahan and graduated from Dorchester High School of Girls. At 19 she became the youngest supervisor at Bell Telephone. She married the love of her life, Robert J. Smith, and worked locally at Saunders Associates. After years of family caregiving, she and Bob moved to Florida where she volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and the Sewing Guild. Seven years ago, she relocated to her daughter and son-in-law's where she served as Chief of Communications and Mending from her "Nan Cave".

She will be missed by her daughters, Cathy Daniels (Wayne) of New Boston, and Kimberly Smith of Orleans, MA, grandchildren, Travis (Amy), Colin Daniels (Kim) of New Boston, Ian MacDonald (Corrine Schlabach) of Middlebury, CT, and Kiera MacDonald (Justin Morelli) of Andover, MA, great- grandchildren, Reid, Rory, Abrah, and Kolbi Daniels, sister Clare Coombes, sisters-in- law Doris Morrill, Carole Smith, Jeannie Hansen (Robert), and Carol Carlson, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her husband, brother Paul Monahan, and sister Ann Savage.

There will be no services. Donations may be made in her honor to Whipple Free Library, New Boston and Sally Naser Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1270, Dedham, MA 02027. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved