Jean V. Hickey
1942 - 2020
Jean V. Hickey, 77, of Loudon, NH died July 30th, 2020, at The Birches, Concord. Born in Rochester, NH on August 11, 1942, she was the daughter of Raymond and Doris Vezeau.

Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who truly cherished times spent with her family. She was extremely proud of the fine adults her children and grandchildren have become along with the successes they have enjoyed. She also always enjoyed the companionship of her dogs.

Jean graduated from Somersworth High School and Regis College. She spent her married years at home as a mother and housewife. When the children were older, she worked as a librarian at Bishop Brady High School. She truly enjoyed those years with high school aged children as well as her co-workers.

Jean especially liked the ocean and spent many happy times there both in Southern Maine and the East coast of Florida. She also enjoyed twenty-seven years on Bow Lake in Strafford.

Family members include her husband of fifty-six years, David Hickey; two sons, Keith and his fiance, Tracy, and Bill and his wife, Martha; a daughter, Beth Shaw and her husband, Chris; seven grandchildren, Chris and his wife, Abi, Steven, Paul, Bill, Josh,Tess, and Tate; two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Lucas; a brother, Rick Vezeau and his wife, Beth. She was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Shaw.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Bayada and The Birches, Concord, for their loving and compassionate care. A special thanks to Karin Weinstock and Sue O'Donnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.

Services: Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place in Evans Cemetery, Bow, NH. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

August 4, 2020
Dave, I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Words are hardly adequate to express my condolences for your second heartbreaking loss in such a short time, especially after 56 years of sharing every joy and sadness life can bring. I know you have many fond of memories of your time together with Jean. May the fondest of those memories sustain you now and forever through these very difficult times. My heart is with you.
John Proctor
Friend
August 4, 2020
To Dave, Keith and the rest of the Hickey Family, both Libby and I were saddened to hear of Jean's passing today. She was certainly one of a kind; sincere, direct, funny and a person that never held back on how she felt. That's why I always enjoyed her company. She wasn't pretentious. What you saw is what you got and that's what made her special. Our sincerest condolences
Bill Jennings
Friend
August 3, 2020
We had the pleasure of meeting Jean and Dave in FL 2.5 years ago. We loved chatting with both of them (and the girls) next to the beach. We loved her quick wit, her storytelling, her passion for her family, and love of life. She had fire in her spirit, and her love for Dave was very evident. We enjoyed spending time with them and her over these last winters and always enjoyed good conversations all those years. We love you two and will really miss seeing you. We know she’s in a better place, but our hearts are sad. God bless you Dave, and we hope to see you again. We value your friendship.
Jill and Jeff Brueckheimer
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jean Dave she was always a fun lady to be around ❤
Gary and Sherry Gregory
Friend
