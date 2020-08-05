Jean V. Hickey, 77, of Loudon, NH died July 30th, 2020, at The Birches, Concord. Born in Rochester, NH on August 11, 1942, she was the daughter of Raymond and Doris Vezeau.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who truly cherished times spent with her family. She was extremely proud of the fine adults her children and grandchildren have become along with the successes they have enjoyed. She also always enjoyed the companionship of her dogs.
Jean graduated from Somersworth High School and Regis College. She spent her married years at home as a mother and housewife. When the children were older, she worked as a librarian at Bishop Brady High School. She truly enjoyed those years with high school aged children as well as her co-workers.
Jean especially liked the ocean and spent many happy times there both in Southern Maine and the East coast of Florida. She also enjoyed twenty-seven years on Bow Lake in Strafford.
Family members include her husband of fifty-six years, David Hickey; two sons, Keith and his fiance, Tracy, and Bill and his wife, Martha; a daughter, Beth Shaw and her husband, Chris; seven grandchildren, Chris and his wife, Abi, Steven, Paul, Bill, Josh,Tess, and Tate; two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Lucas; a brother, Rick Vezeau and his wife, Beth. She was predeceased by a grandson, Tyler Shaw.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Bayada and The Birches, Concord, for their loving and compassionate care. A special thanks to Karin Weinstock and Sue O'Donnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.
Services: Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place in Evans Cemetery, Bow, NH. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
