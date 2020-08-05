We had the pleasure of meeting Jean and Dave in FL 2.5 years ago. We loved chatting with both of them (and the girls) next to the beach. We loved her quick wit, her storytelling, her passion for her family, and love of life. She had fire in her spirit, and her love for Dave was very evident. We enjoyed spending time with them and her over these last winters and always enjoyed good conversations all those years. We love you two and will really miss seeing you. We know she’s in a better place, but our hearts are sad. God bless you Dave, and we hope to see you again. We value your friendship.

Jill and Jeff Brueckheimer

Friend