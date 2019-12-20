Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanenne D. Goodrich. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanenne D. Goodrich, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on November 22nd. Jeanenne was born in Akron, Ohio to Audrey Claire (Johnson) Dodge and Leon T. Dodge. She grew up in Alton NH where she volunteered with Civil Defense and was a graduate of Alton High School. She earned her BA in Physical Education from Sargent College of Boston University in 1951.



Jeanenne and her husband Edwin moved to Penacook in 1957 where she worked for the City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department for many years as a physical education teacher. She also taught at the New Hampshire Hospital School of Nursing.



She was a member of the United Church of Penacook where she was a member of several groups and committees and sang in the choir for many years as well as served as the Interim choir Director. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a Girl Scout leader. She loved reading, doing puzzles, knitting and crocheting and also made braided rugs.



She was predeceased by her husband Edwin who passed away in 2005. Jeanenne is survived by her two daughters Alison Richardson and her husband David of Webster and Lauri Cooney and her husband James of Tewksbury, MA. Her grandson Kristofer Cooney and his wife Ruby of Littlestown, PA and her brother Douglas Dodge & his wife Marcia of Swanson, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A graveside funeral service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a future date. The Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home in Penacook is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the and the CRVNA Hospice Home Care Program at 30 Pillsbury Street Concord, NH 03301.

