Jeanette Mason Hadaway, age 99, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Hospice House in Concord, NH. Jeanette was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on March 4, 1921 to Clifton and Marion Hatton.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Harry Clifton Hadaway Sr. Jeanette lived her long life through wars, the great depression, and the recent pandemic. Through it all, her unwavering faith and love for her family shown through as a bright star. She was a quiet, sincere individual who invariably elicited comments of love by all with whom she came into contact.



She graduated from high school with honors, but never had the chance to attend college. Her insightful intelligence always impressed her co-workers and family members. She worked for many years as a telephone operator and was also a quality control specialist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Concord.



Harry and Jeanette lived in numerous homes and multiple states - Massachusetts, Florida, and New Hampshire. They seemed to live for the adventure of the next move. At one point they bought an old farm in East Washington, NH, where they raised personal crops and a few animals. While there, Jeanette and Harry were instrumental in helping raise money to build new fire stations in Washington and East Washington in the mid-1960's. They also owned a Hallmark store, The Hallway News, on Loudon Road in Concord, NH.



Jeanette is survived by her children, Harry Clifton Hadaway Jr. and his wife, Jill, from Bow, New Hampshire, and Susan (Hadaway) Hofstetter and her husband Bob, from East Washington, New Hampshire. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Chris Hofstetter, John Hofstetter, Nathan Hadaway, Heather (Hadaway) Beckstead and Steven Hadaway, and 13 great grandchildren.



A private family celebration of her life and internment beside her husband will take place at the Boscawan, NH, Veterans' Cemetery.



