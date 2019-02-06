- Jeanne Ardine, 85, of Concord, NH passed peacefully in the early morning hours of January 29th 2019. She was an active member of Concord's Church of Christ. She was also known by some by "Sis" which was a nickname given to her by her beloved sister-in-law and close friend, Wanda Keenan. Jeanne worked for many years and retired from Ford in 2000.



She was born on December 29th 1933 in Littleton, WV to Oswald & Mildred Keenan. She is survived by her 5 children, 16 grand-children, and 9 great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to Mental Health America or any organization that is committed to mental health research.



A service will be held at the Concord Church of Chris in the spring.

