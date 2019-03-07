Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne G. Letendre. View Sign

- Mrs. Jeanne G. (Raymond) Letendre, 75, of Pembroke, passed away at the Concord Hospital on March 5, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Pembroke, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Sirard) Raymond. She was raised and educated in Suncook and resided here her entire life.



Jeanne enjoyed playing cards, bingo and puzzles. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her loving family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. Letendre, Sr.



She is survived by her children: Doris Harless and her husband Mark of Pittsfield, Diane Duford and her husband Gerald of Epsom, Rita Comer and her husband Tom of Pembroke, Donald A. Letendre, Jr. and his wife Marsha of Northfield and John Letendre and his wife Cindy of Allenstown. She was the sister to Rita Zylak of North Carolina and Rose Nolan and her husband Ken of Georgia. "Memere Jane" is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, March 10th from 1 to 4 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11th at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later date. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

