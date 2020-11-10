Jeannette M. Wallace (Jan), 94, of Concord passed peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020.
Jan was in born in Manchester on September 23, 1926 to Octave and Eva (Marier) Soucy. She was raised in Concord and attended St. John's Catholic School. She enjoyed a long restaurant career which spanned more than 50 years, beginning at Puritan Restaurant on Main Street in Concord and concluding at Cat N' Fiddle on Manchester Street. Jan truly loved providing for her customers and quickly became a familiar face in the community, touching many lives and forming innumerable cherished friendships along the way. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary for more than 70 years and is noted to be the longest standing member in the country. Jan had a lifelong relationship with spirituality and lived always with faith in her heart.
Jan's interests were many and varied throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, gambling, playing pool, spending time with friends, and above all else, being with her family.
Jan is survived by her brother, Richard Soucy; her sister, Lorraine Tavella; son, James Wallace and wife Caroline; son, Ronald (Scott) Wallace and his partner Nancy Reynolds; daughter, Rachel Gagnon; son, Michael Wallace and his wife Kathleen; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephew and dear friends. She was predeceased by her former husband, Donald (Joe) Wallace; two brothers, Joseph Soucy and Raymond Soucy; and her sister, Theresa Moore.
Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, November 12th noon-2:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Cemetery Committal will begin at 3:00 at Blossom Hill Cemetery 207 N State Street in Concord. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
.