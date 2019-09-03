Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannie E. Beauchine. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PENACOOK, Jeannie E. Beauchine, 89,passed away and went to be with her lord on Monday September 2, 2019 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. She was born in Derby Line, Vermont in the winter of 1930 to Dwight and Nettie (Morrison) St. Pierre and moved to Penacook seventy years ago with her family.



Jeannie was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook. Jeannie was a hard worker and spent a little over thirty years working for Sprague Electric in Concord and after retiring form there she went on to work for the Merrimack Valley School District as a transportation monitor on a bus for seventeen years. In her retirement she did a little traveling and enjoyed to knit and take walks.



Jeannie is predeceased by her parents; her husband John Beauchine in 1985; as well as all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her four daughters Virginia Blodgett and her husband Donald of Deerfield; Mary Robinson and her husband Tom of Gilmanton; June Beauchine and her companion Jeff of Penacook; Brenda Provencal and her husband Steven of Weare; her two sons Robert Beauchine and his companion Maryann; Eric Beauchine of Loudon; her six grandchildren David, Millie, Michelle, Kristofer, Sarah, and Amanda; three great-grandchildren Erica, Morgan, and Matthew; her great-great-grandchildren Lucas & Peyton; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday September 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 7th at 10:00 o'clock in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH Reverend Raymond Potvin will be the celebrant. Internment will immediately follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Penacook.

