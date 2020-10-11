"Jeannie" Motes, 76, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by family. She is lovingly remembered as a caring spouse, proud Mama Bear, doting grandmother, steadfast friend, wise counselor (and maker of the best Thanksgiving Corn Casserole evah.)
In 1967, Jeannie met Donald Cote. It was a defining moment in her life. Jeannie and Don would go on to celebrate 28 years of marriage filled with memories of: a house full of children and extended family, the trials and joys of building businesses, adventures of boat living in Florida, slow rides up the New England coast to shop for antiques, and adventures with grandchildren.
In 1997, after living through the sorrow of Don's death, Jeannie was blessed to find a gentleman and true friend in Jim Motes. Their friendship blossomed into marriage in 1999, and they settled into a quaint cottage in Concord, and enjoyed its quiet lot and organic gardens. Jeannie spent her time doing what she loved the most - adoring her grand babies, great grand babies and "fur" babies.
Aside from her family, Jeannie's great passion was helping people in need. She was deeply convicted on issues of equality and social justice. She was a graduate of Concord High School and UNH, and obtained a Masters in Social Work from Southern NH University (1982). She was most proud of her work with NAMI and advocating for children with special learning needs.
A full and complex life is not easily described, but sometimes the little things tell the story too: Jeanie loved the natural beauty and simple pleasures of life in New England; carried the Rainbow Flag on her heart; belonged to team Diet "Pepsi" and "Dunkin Donuts;" appreciated men in kilts and all things Scottish; prowled flea markets for hours; kept the hippie in her alive and well; and, had an affinity for little dogs and angels. It could be said that Jeannie's personal anthem was Frank Sinatra's, "My Way!"
Jeannie is predeceased by her parents, James and the incomparable Isabelle Mason; her sister, Kathleen Redlon, and husband, Donald Cote.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Motes; daughters, Martha Fisk and Priscilla Coughlin; son, Donald Cote; stepchildren, Dean Hammemann, Mark Motes, Dustine Joy Hayden and Tiffany Lynn Mahoney; grandchildren, David and Stacy Fisk, Sarah and Adam Podraza, Ryan Fisk and Jackie Leigh, Spencer Cote and Charlie Coughlin; gg babies, many nieces and nephews and her beloved fur baby, Lucy.
A graveside service will take place at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St Concord, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeannie's memory to: NAMI New Hampshire, 85 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301; Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
