Jeffrey "Jeff" Herbert Bailey, 74, of Groton, NH passed away December 18, 2018 in Clermont FL. He was born November 11, 1944 in Niskayuna NY to Marshall and Selma (Johnson) Bailey. Jeff is survived by his wife of 52 years Audrey M. (Smith) Bailey. He also leaves daughter Angela M. (Bailey) Bolduc and husband Stephen; son Joshua H. Bailey and wife Eein; grandchildren Emma Bailey, Jared Bailey, Nicholas Bolduc, and Alyssa Bolduc; his sister Barbara (Bailey) Linkous, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maraha Bailey-Henning. Jeff proudly served in the Army as an E6 Staff Sergeant Drill Instructor during the Vietnam War. He worked for Morgan Construction Company as a draftsman, purchasing manager, and senior operations manager for 40 years before his retirement in 2002. Jeff enjoyed genealogy, golfing, reading, boating, and traveling. His travels included all 50 of the United States, China, and several European countries. He also enjoyed singing in the Oakdale Methodist Church choir. A Celebration of Life was held in Florida in January. A Memorial Service will be held at the Oakdale Methodist Church May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a military farewell and interment at South Sutton Cemetary in Sutton MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (POB 758517 Topeka KS 66675-8517) or to the Oakdale Methodist Church (15 N. Main St W. Boylston, MA 01583) Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 15, 2019

