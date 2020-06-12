Jeffrey Michael Dunlap Jr., 29, of Boscawen passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Jeffrey was born in Concord on March 19, 1991 to Jeffrey Sr. and Pamela (Falzone) Dunlap. He was raised in Boscawen and was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School Class of 2009.
Jeffrey possessed a deep love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed bow hunting in the fall, snowmobiling in the winter, and fishing year-round. But above all else, he loved spending time with his son. Described by his family as a simple man, he was shy and sensitive and cared fiercely about others. Those who knew him best would agree that he inherited his father's sense of humor and his mother's attitude.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Pamela; his fiancee Natasha Hammell, his cherished son, JT; brothers, Michael and Cody Dunlap; nephew, Ryder Dunlap; maternal grandparents, Mary Downing and Salvatore Falzone; paternal grandparents, Gail Wright and Michael Dunlap; uncles, William Falzone and Matthew West; aunt, Julie Dunlap; and several other extended family members and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, June 15th, 4:00-6:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 35 guests. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live & Let Live Farm, Inc. at 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 12, 2020.