Jeffrey M. Dunlap Jr.
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Michael Dunlap Jr., 29, of Boscawen passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Jeffrey was born in Concord on March 19, 1991 to Jeffrey Sr. and Pamela (Falzone) Dunlap. He was raised in Boscawen and was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School Class of 2009.

Jeffrey possessed a deep love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed bow hunting in the fall, snowmobiling in the winter, and fishing year-round. But above all else, he loved spending time with his son. Described by his family as a simple man, he was shy and sensitive and cared fiercely about others. Those who knew him best would agree that he inherited his father's sense of humor and his mother's attitude.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Pamela; his fiancee Natasha Hammell, his cherished son, JT; brothers, Michael and Cody Dunlap; nephew, Ryder Dunlap; maternal grandparents, Mary Downing and Salvatore Falzone; paternal grandparents, Gail Wright and Michael Dunlap; uncles, William Falzone and Matthew West; aunt, Julie Dunlap; and several other extended family members and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, June 15th, 4:00-6:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 35 guests. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Live & Let Live Farm, Inc. at 20 Paradice Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved