Jeffrey P. Sawyer, 30, of Rindge, NH passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 7, 1988 in Newton, MA a son of Jeffrey D. and Denise Sawyer. Jeff was a graduate of UMass Lowell, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's Degree in Higher Education. He worked as a Resident Director at Southern VT College and later at Keene State College. Jeff most recently was employed by the Keene Police Department as a Police officer. He was an accomplished trumpet player. Jeff enjoyed performing in many plays and big bands including the Compaq Big Band and the Windham Swing Band. He was very creative in woodworking and home renovations. He was a person everyone enjoyed being around and there's no doubt after an adventure with Jeff you would have unforgettable memories that you would be laughing at years later. He was a humble and compassionate man who was easy to fall in love with and has such an infectious personality. In short, he accomplished so much and be-friended so many people. His smile will forever be in our hearts and memories.



He is survived by his partner in shenanigans, Cailey Watson of Rindge, parents, Jeffrey and Denise Sawyer of Londonderry, sister, Crystal Imperato and her husband Anthony of Tomball, TX, step-brother, Richard Bonito of New York, NY, grandmother, Marion Sawyer of Concord, NH, aunt, Rosemarie Bove of Waltham, MA, as well as numerous friends.



Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A celebration of Life will begin at 6:30pm during the calling hours. Jeff participated in Beards for Bucks which benefited Child Advocacy Centers in NH. In his memory, contributions may be made to Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, 640 Marlboro Street (Route 101), Keene, NH 03431 or at

