Jeffrey Scott Piroso 49, of Hudson died Tuesday May 5. He was born in Concord the son of Joseph and Mary (Keyes) Piroso Jr.



Jeff was a graduate of Pembroke Academy, He lived in Las Vegas for three years before returning to NH. After graduating from Concord Hair Academy went onto open his own salon (J Scott) in Nashua. He loved to fish and had a soft spot in his heart for all animals. Jeff spent many hours working on his baby (1973 Mustang Mark 1).



He is survived by his parents, one uncle Richard Piroso of Dunbarton, Three Aunts Carol Plourde of Belmont, Karen Andrews of Concord, and Kathy Bryant of Berlin. numerous cousins and hundreds of friends.



A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the NHSPCA.



