Jeffrey Scott Piroso 49, of Hudson died Tuesday May 5. He was born in Concord the son of Joseph and Mary (Keyes) Piroso Jr.

Jeff was a graduate of Pembroke Academy, He lived in Las Vegas for three years before returning to NH. After graduating from Concord Hair Academy went onto open his own salon (J Scott) in Nashua. He loved to fish and had a soft spot in his heart for all animals. Jeff spent many hours working on his baby (1973 Mustang Mark 1).

He is survived by his parents, one uncle Richard Piroso of Dunbarton, Three Aunts Carol Plourde of Belmont, Karen Andrews of Concord, and Kathy Bryant of Berlin. numerous cousins and hundreds of friends.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the NHSPCA.

Published in Concord Montior on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
A beautiful person with a beautiful soul! You will be missed by so many. Thank you for the times we have shared together. You will always have a special place in my heart Jeff. My prayers to your parents during this time of sorrow.
Yesenia Saldana
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sweet nephew Jeff, you have left a hole in my heart. You will be missed dearly. You brought joy to everyone you met. You were always so good to my daughter Jill. Thank you for being the wonderful person you were.
Karen Andrews
Family
May 12, 2020
LOVE YOU JEFF
Kim (lOCKE) Shibley
Friend
May 12, 2020
Mary & Joe, I can not believe this. I haven't seen Jeff in years but we kept in contact through my daughters facebook. Jeff & I from 1st grade til now I have so many wonderful memories. He will be missed Very much.
Kim Locke (Shibley)
Friend
May 12, 2020
Mary, Joe, and the entire family I extend my sincerest and deepest, sympathy, condolences, and prayers to you. I am sincerely sorry for your loss.
Sherry
