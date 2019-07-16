Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Warren Watson. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey "Jeff" Warren Watson Jr. 30, of Bog Road passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Jeff was born on February 4, 1989 in Troy, North Carolina, son to Jeffrey Watson Sr. and Tammy Jo Giannicchi.



He was an active specialist in the United States Army National Guard as an infantryman, and completed one tour to Afghanistan during his active duty service. Jeff most recently worked for Conproco, in Bow NH.



Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, hunting with his brother-in-law, Dan, movie dates with his family, working out with his friends and playing video games. Above all, being with family and playing with his son, Jeffrey III, was most important to him.



Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Kacey (Stone) Watson; his beloved little boy, Jeffrey Warren Watson III; his mother, Tammy Jo Giannicchi; sisters, Marlana Watson, Barbie Shea and Beckie Watson; grandparents, Alvah and Bonnie Watson, and Pat Bean all of New York; father and mother-in-law, Jay and Kathy Weinstein of Penacook; brother-in-law, Dan Stone and his wife, Danielle of Danbury; grandparents in-law Paul and Ruth Speed of Penacook; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Jeffrey Watson Sr.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street Concord, NH.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 also at Bennett Funeral Home.



Burial will follow in procession to the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH at 1:00pm.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's name to Twenty Two Until None online at



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





