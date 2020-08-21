Jenifer Jillson O'Sullivan, 53, of Concord, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, August
18, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with ALS. Jenifer was born in Concord,NH
on March 24, 1967. She was the daughter of Beverly and Frank Jillson.
Jenifer married Andy O'Sullivan, recently celebrating 25 years of marriage , and raised 2 sons,
Vose and Flynn who were the light of her life.
Jen was a devoted teacher in the Concord School System for over 25 years, teaching science
at Rundlett Middle School. Jenifer graduated from Concord High, then went on to graduate
from Texas Woman's University, Denton, Texas and Antioch College, in Keene NH. Jen made
many lifelong friendships during her school years and during her time working in the Concord
School district. .
Jenifer had a great love of nature and a passion for sharing it with her family, friends and
students. She had a creative spirit that could be seen in everything that she did, especially the
first home that she and Andy built together off their land along the Suncook river. It was a
private oasis they enjoyed together with their boys , her beloved dogs, Josie and Mariah, and
rescued snake Spotinolli, along with her many friends and family.
Jen always lived life to the fullest. She was kind, generous and had a great sense of humor.
Jen was also a talented musician, who sang and played the guitar beautifully. She enjoyed
cooking anything from a special gluten-free meal to a famous Lithuanian recipe shared by her
Lithuanian mother, Beverly.
Jen also loved the ocean and would pack up the family each summer to spend time relaxing on
Short Sands in York, Maine. Jen also had a passion for travel and exploring new places. She
really loved the holidays where she built beautiful memories hosting thanksgiving dinner and
made an art out of celebrating Christmas. She was famous for her holiday mac and cheese.
Jenifer was pre-deceased by her parents, Beverly and Frank Jillson, her brother-in-law, Ed
O'Sullivan, her brother-in-law, Allan Goodwin, her grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous
cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew O'Sullivan; sons, Vose and Flynn O'Sullivan, all of
Concord; brother, David Jillson, and his wife Jackie, of Nashua; sisters, Karen Love, and her
husband, Richard; and Kathie Goodwin, all of Concord, her father-in-law, Ed O'Sullivan and his
wife, June of Florida, and sister-in-law Megan Todd and her husband Michael of Epsom NH..
She is also survived by her uncle James Jillson, and his wife, Pauline, of Cary, North Carolina;
many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and many wonderful friends.
In her relentless search for a cure while battling ALS, Jen participated in research through the
coordination of Dr Elijah Stommel of Dartmouth-Hitchcock's ALS research program.
Special thanks to Sydney Kenyon and Karen Love who provided Jen and the family with
friendship and unprecedented care in her final months.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the service will be private, however the service will be live streamed
at www.facebook.com
\epsomebiblechurch.com. at 11am Monday, August 24th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Jenifer O'Sullivan to ALS Research,c/o
Elijah Stommel MD, Department of Neurology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic, Lebanon NH 03756
or the ALS Foundation at www.als.org
. A cure is closer than you think.