Obituary

Jennie F. Hebert, 95, of Franklin, died at Franklin Regional Hospital on June 7, 2019.



She was born in Franklin on May 12, 1924 the daughter of Martin and Victoria (Chruschiel) Chorzepa. She was a lifelong Franklin resident and graduated from Franklin High School in 1942.



Several years ago, Jennie worked for New England Telephone and JP Stevens in Franklin and later worked at Watts Regulator prior to retiring.



She was a communicant of St. Paul Church. Her husband, Roger C. Hebert died Sept. 30, 2003



Jennie loved to read and enjoyed participating in the preparation of family meals. If vegetables had to chopped, sliced or diced; Jennie was your girl. She loved to chat with old friends and new; a trip to the grocery store was often viewed as an exciting social event. Jennie loved watching professional football games especially when her kids joined her to cheer on their favorite team, the Boston then the New England Patriots. She was quite miffed when Mr. Goodell suspended her guy Tom Brady.



Family members include her children, Lt. Col. John S. Hebert, USAF Retired and his wife Rhonda of Warner Robins, GA, and Jody Hamilton and husband John of Strafford, NH,



2 grandchildren, Matthew Hebert of Baltimore, MD and Todd Hebert of Warner Robins, GA, and a niece, Cindy Chorzepa of Amsterdam, NY.



Beside her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Chorzepa.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 am in Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 am.



Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Mrs. Hebert may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o TRIP Center, 12 Rowell Rd., Franklin, NH 03235 or to Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.



