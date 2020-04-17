Jennifer A. Quiet of Hopkinton, New Hampshire passed away on April 5th after a courageous battle with cancer, her Husband and children by her side.
Jennifer is survived by her two children Carter and Colby and her Husband of 25 years Michael Quiet. Her parents Richard and Nancy Dumont, brother Michael and sister Andrea.
Jennifer loved her children and was often found on the sidelines of their sporting events or hiking and biking the trails of New Hampshire with her family. Always having a smile on her face and seeing the good in every situation. Please take a moment, smile for that is how Jen went through life, and find goodness in life. Her Family misses her very much.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020