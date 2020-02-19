Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremiah P. Gearan, 81, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Janet, by his side on February 12th at the Hospice House at Concord Hospital. Born February 2nd 1939 in Concord, the son of Merton and Elizabeth (Whelan) Gearan, Jerry was a lifelong resident of Concord. He grew up in Fosterville in a home shared with his extended family the Whelans. He graduated from St. John High School in 1956, where his athletic achievements later earned him election to the St. John/Bishop Brady Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated from St. Anselm College in 1960, following which he served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard.



Jerry had a long and distinguished career in Concord's insurance business with Merchants Mutual (1961-1968), Stewart Nelson (1968-1986), and Davis & Towle (1986-2006). He served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents of New Hampshire in 1982 and was President of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce in 1984. He participated in many local committees and organizations, including the Concord Housing Authority, NH Traffic Safety Commission, Concord Region Health Care, and boards for several local banks. In 1993 he was chairman of the coalition that successfully advocated for enactment of New Hampshire's 0.08 DWI law.



Jerry was a tireless contributor to youth sports in New Hampshire. He coached local teams for Little League baseball, CYO basketball, and Concord Youth Hockey, leading multiple teams to league or state championships. His greatest coaching feat may have been helping lead a hockey team to a state championship despite his own inability to skate. He served as President of Concord Youth Hockey, Concord National Little League, and the Concord High Quarterback Club. He was a high school and college football official from 1962 to 1989, highlighted by serving as a referee for the 1978 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Classic.



Jerry had a special appreciation for the Concord Boys & Girls Club, which he always credited with giving him a safe and positive place to play as a child. His love of basketball developed at the Club, and he made friendships there that lasted a lifetime. He served as President of the Concord Boys & Girls Club in 1972, and in one of his proudest moments, was elected to their Hall of Fame in 2000.



He married Janet Weden in 1967, and for over 52 years they enjoyed a beautiful partnership. Together they raised two sons, made great friends and neighbors in the South End of Concord, and always stayed active playing tennis and golf. Every vacation was spent at York Beach, initially renting on Webber Road, and later at the family cottage out on the Nubble. From his rocking chair on the front porch, Jerry enjoyed his view of the ocean and loved to watch people walk by and admire his beautiful rock garden.



Jerry will be remembered fondly for his smile, sense of humor, humility, and optimism. He took great pride in his Irish heritage, his family, his friends, and his hometown, and never missed an opportunity to talk about all of them. One could not travel anywhere in Concord with Jerry Gearan and not be stopped by someone that knew him, smiled when they saw him, shook his hand, and shared a laugh.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet, and their children, Michael Gearan and his wife Kate (Tuveson) Gearan of Lynnfield, MA and Dr. Thomas Gearan and his wife Dr. Tevis Hatch Gearan of Falmouth, ME. He was the loving grandfather to Jessica Gearan, Samuel Gearan, Sadie Gearan, and Elise Gearan. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Levandowski of Illinois.



Calling hours will be held 4 - 7 pm at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, NH on Wednesday, February 26. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord, NH on Thursday, February 27.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, 55 Bradley St., Concord, NH 03301 or Concord Regional VNA (Hospice House), The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.

