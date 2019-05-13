Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary









Like his father, Jerry became a dentist. For Dr. Scholl, dentistry was more than a profession and he would often say, "I don't know what it's like to work, I've done what I love every day."



Jerry attended The University of Buffalo, from 1953 to 1960. At UB, Jerry made friendships that would endure for the following decades of his life. He was a member of Theta Chi, where he learned his life-long ability to balance the serious and the fun. While attending UB, Jerry met and married Betty Jean Cline, his wife and best friend of 61 years.







After graduating from UB School of Dental Medicine in 1960, Jerry joined the Navy as a Dental Officer. Jerry's time in the Navy provided another source of life-long friendships, stories, pride and sense of self. To the end, Jerry would answer the question of "what did you do?" with "I was in the Navy". Jerry and Betty both enjoyed Navy life, seeing much of the country they had never seen before while stationed in Newport, RI, Chelsea, MA and many other bases. In the Navy, they had their first child, Erich. Jerry served on the USS Enterprise in the Vietnam Conflict. Discharged in 1966, he joined and served in the Navy Reserves for 25 years, retiring as a Captain. Jerry's Navy stories were endless, his Navy and Marine friends incredibly fun, funny, loyal and deeply caring.







Upon leaving active duty, Jerry and Betty settled in Westfield, New York. Jerry started the private dental practice that he devoted nearly 50 years to. Westfield quickly became home, and what a home 7616 Bliss Road was. Heather, Rebecca and Lynnea where all born in Westfield. The four children had the incredible joy of growing up with horses, endless adventures in the grape vineyards, taking turns on Erich's go-karts and dirt bikes, and playing in the "crick". Jerry was a devoted father who was always there to support, guide and encourage; and when needed, look the other way.







Jerry and Betty were active in every aspect of small-town life and Westfield proved to be the perfect match for their energy and goals. Jerry was a member of the Library Board; Betty, the Community Hospital. Jerry was active in the Rotary, the 8th District Dental Society, and many social clubs including the Moose. Again, the stories remembered by friends and family over the years added depth and color to a full and fun life. During the Scholl's time in Westfield, they provided a home for several exchange students, a place to gather for friends and family, and sense of welcoming for the countless people that were fortunate to know Jerry and Betty.







After decades of life in Westfield, Jerry sold his practice and retired. Jerry and Betty also sold their home and moved to New Hampshire to be close to their three girls, and Heather's two daughters Addison and Clara. Living in New Hampshire allowed Jerry to indulge in his lifelong passion for Nordic and Alpine skiing and spending time with family.







Jerome is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Cline Scholl of Concord, NH; son Erich Scholl of Dewittville, NY; daughter Heather Scholl, son-in-law Andy Locke and granddaughters Addison "Addie" and Clara of Hopkinton, NH; daughter Rebecca Scholl and son-in-law Dave Smith of Morristown, VT; daughter Lynnea Scholl Adams and son-in-law Dan Adams of Grantham NH; sister Juva (Scholl) Stefanakos of Boise ID; brother Doug Scholl of Melbourne, FL, and his "adopted children" Rob and Amy (Edwards) Rothe and their daughters Emma and Ava of Hopkinton, NH.







The Scholl family would like to thank the Concord Hospital Staff of 6N and the Frisbie Memorial Hospital staff of the Geropsychiatry unit for all their support and loving care.



Gifts can be made in Jerry's memory to the or University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine Scholarship Fund.



:







You can also donate directly to Jerome "Jerry" Scholl's Tribute Page



alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes



UB School of Dental Medicine:



www.buffalo.edu/giving/give-to/your-school/dental-medicine.html



Please choose "Dental Scholarship Fund" under "Give to a Specific Area" in the dropdown box. Or, give by check to "University at Buffalo Foundation, Inc" with a note stating the gift is in Memory of Jerome T Scholl and directed to the Dental Scholarship Fund.



University at Buffalo Foundation, Inc



PO Box 900



Buffalo, NY 14226



A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 16th at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 18th at Spring Brook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York.





Jerome "Jerry" Thomas Scholl lived a life most of us can only dream of. He was born in Salamanca, New York on July 2, 1936 to Howard and Marie (Hubertus). Jerry was born in the midst of the Great Depression and told stories of listening to radio news reports during World War Two. His father was his lifelong idol and his grandfather a source of pride and love that he spoke of often.Like his father, Jerry became a dentist. For Dr. Scholl, dentistry was more than a profession and he would often say, "I don't know what it's like to work, I've done what I love every day."Jerry attended The University of Buffalo, from 1953 to 1960. At UB, Jerry made friendships that would endure for the following decades of his life. He was a member of Theta Chi, where he learned his life-long ability to balance the serious and the fun. While attending UB, Jerry met and married Betty Jean Cline, his wife and best friend of 61 years.After graduating from UB School of Dental Medicine in 1960, Jerry joined the Navy as a Dental Officer. Jerry's time in the Navy provided another source of life-long friendships, stories, pride and sense of self. To the end, Jerry would answer the question of "what did you do?" with "I was in the Navy". Jerry and Betty both enjoyed Navy life, seeing much of the country they had never seen before while stationed in Newport, RI, Chelsea, MA and many other bases. In the Navy, they had their first child, Erich. Jerry served on the USS Enterprise in the Vietnam Conflict. Discharged in 1966, he joined and served in the Navy Reserves for 25 years, retiring as a Captain. Jerry's Navy stories were endless, his Navy and Marine friends incredibly fun, funny, loyal and deeply caring.Upon leaving active duty, Jerry and Betty settled in Westfield, New York. Jerry started the private dental practice that he devoted nearly 50 years to. Westfield quickly became home, and what a home 7616 Bliss Road was. Heather, Rebecca and Lynnea where all born in Westfield. The four children had the incredible joy of growing up with horses, endless adventures in the grape vineyards, taking turns on Erich's go-karts and dirt bikes, and playing in the "crick". Jerry was a devoted father who was always there to support, guide and encourage; and when needed, look the other way.Jerry and Betty were active in every aspect of small-town life and Westfield proved to be the perfect match for their energy and goals. Jerry was a member of the Library Board; Betty, the Community Hospital. Jerry was active in the Rotary, the 8th District Dental Society, and many social clubs including the Moose. Again, the stories remembered by friends and family over the years added depth and color to a full and fun life. During the Scholl's time in Westfield, they provided a home for several exchange students, a place to gather for friends and family, and sense of welcoming for the countless people that were fortunate to know Jerry and Betty.After decades of life in Westfield, Jerry sold his practice and retired. Jerry and Betty also sold their home and moved to New Hampshire to be close to their three girls, and Heather's two daughters Addison and Clara. Living in New Hampshire allowed Jerry to indulge in his lifelong passion for Nordic and Alpine skiing and spending time with family.Jerome is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Cline Scholl of Concord, NH; son Erich Scholl of Dewittville, NY; daughter Heather Scholl, son-in-law Andy Locke and granddaughters Addison "Addie" and Clara of Hopkinton, NH; daughter Rebecca Scholl and son-in-law Dave Smith of Morristown, VT; daughter Lynnea Scholl Adams and son-in-law Dan Adams of Grantham NH; sister Juva (Scholl) Stefanakos of Boise ID; brother Doug Scholl of Melbourne, FL, and his "adopted children" Rob and Amy (Edwards) Rothe and their daughters Emma and Ava of Hopkinton, NH.The Scholl family would like to thank the Concord Hospital Staff of 6N and the Frisbie Memorial Hospital staff of the Geropsychiatry unit for all their support and loving care.Gifts can be made in Jerry's memory to the or University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine Scholarship Fund.You can also donate directly to Jerome "Jerry" Scholl's Tribute PageUB School of Dental Medicine:Please choose "Dental Scholarship Fund" under "Give to a Specific Area" in the dropdown box. Or, give by check to "University at Buffalo Foundation, Inc" with a note stating the gift is in Memory of Jerome T Scholl and directed to the Dental Scholarship Fund.University at Buffalo Foundation, IncPO Box 900Buffalo, NY 14226A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 16th at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, May 18th at Spring Brook Cemetery in Seneca Falls, New York. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.