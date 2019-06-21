Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrold L. Babson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerrold L. Babson, age 81 of Contoocook, died on June 21 at the Concord VNA Hospice House from a glioblastoma brain tumor. Jerry, also known as "Duke" was a life-long resident of Contoocook and 20-year snowbird of Gull Circle in Estero, FL.



Jerry will be fondly remembered by his wife, Ann (Mahoney) Babson with whom he shared 60 years of marriage and their sons and families: David, Jenny and Calvin of Exeter; Steve and Sandi of Contoocook, Nick and Sophie of Sydney, Australia and Katie and Chris Wardell of Andover; Jim of Contoocook, Cathy of Concord, Jason and Amanda of Arlington Heights, IL and Michael and Dianna of Dover. He is survived by his sisters, Jean "Jill" Macdonald of Montpelier, VT and Judy Babson of Oahu, Hawaii and was predeceased by his parents, John L. Babson, IV and Jean (Carruthers), his brother John L. "Jack" Babson, V and his son, John L. "Jack" Babson, VI in 1993.



Jerry graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1955. He worked at the Concord Post Office for 25 years and retired in 1998. He worked for the Contoocook Village Precinct and was a caretaker of the cemeteries.



Jerry loved to socialize and was happy to talk about sports, local happenings and politics. For many years when in NH, each morning started with a 6 a.m. stop at Mr. Mike's for coffee with the locals to discuss the happenings around town.



Jerry's lifelong enjoyment of sports included playing baseball in the Concord Sunset and New London leagues and with the Contoocook men's softball teams. He coached youth basketball and little league teams for many years. He supported all of his grandchildren's teams and the Florida Gulf Coast University tennis team. He bowled and played darts, tennis and golf. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a Red Sox and Patriots fan as well as an avid follower of tennis and golf.



He looked forward to family traditions including Labor Day weekend family reunions, the annual Turkey Bowl football game, family weddings in the backyard and his Yogi stories. Grampa Duke shared his passion for ice cream and cribbage with his grandchildren. He was an avid gardener who often received compliments about his straight rows, weed-free gardens and sunflowers. He was especially proud of his lawn and yard and worked diligently to keep it looking great. He could be found making the rounds weekend mornings at local yard sales and flea markets. He had every tool anyone could ever need, with duplicates in case someone needed a spare.



The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone at the Concord VNA and Hospice House for the compassionate and exceptional care provided to Jerry. Friends and family are invited to the Babson's home at 219 Kearsarge Ave in Contoocook to share in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John L. Babson Scholarship Fund c/o HHS, 297 Park Ave, Contoocook, NH 03229.

