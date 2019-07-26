Jesse Michael Cormier, 20, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained at work on Friday, July 19th, 2019.
Jesse, a graduate of Coe Brown Northwood Academy, was born on April 13th, 1999, in Exeter, NH; the son of Karin Cormier and the late Glen Mitchell. He enjoyed spending time with his family, learning, tie dying, and exploring nature. He was a self-proclaimed avid tree climber. Jesse was a very loving uncle, who enjoyed playing with his young nieces and nephews.
Jesse is survived by his mother, Karin Cormier; sisters Alicia Champion, Kyla Jurgel, and Julia Cormier; brother Billy Mitchell; and girlfriend Molly Vallee, along with his many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at Odiorne State Park on August 10th.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 26, 2019