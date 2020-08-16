Jessie Tommy "Tom" Armstrong passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday August 13th, 2020 at the age of 85. Tom was born in Vaiden, MS in 1935 to Jessie and Gertrude and was the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Dyersburg High School in TN and the University of Maryland. Tom was a Veteran of the USAF. He ran a contractor supply company in NY.
Tom married Georgann Shea in 1968 in Harrison NY. He was predeceased by his parents, 5 siblings and his daughter Nancy.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years., his son Peter, his wife Jill and 3 grandchildren Kate, James and Will. Sister and brother in law, Kit and Nancy Tatum, niece Margo, brother and sister in law, Greg and Dar Shea, niece Ali and Kate, along with other numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
Tom had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed sports, especially football. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and writing.
Tom loved his community and was an advocate for the NH Food Pantry, a past member of the garden club of Wilmot and a strong supporter of the Lake Sunapee VNA. He was known for his "letters to the editor" in support of local and national causes.
Loving thanks go out to the nurses, aides and staff of the VA and VNA who took care of him for many years, along with his many friends that were also there for him.
There will be no calling hours, but a celebration of his life will take place this fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the NH Food Bank or the Lake Sunapee VNA.
You were influential and special to so many. You will be missed.
