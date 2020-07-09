It is with a broken heart that the family of Jill Doyle Player announces that she passed away surrounded by them on July 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Jill was born on October 22, 1947 in Concord, NH, the daughter of Frank Doyle and Claudine Glidewell Doyle. She grew up in Hopkinton with her three sisters Nicky, Robin, and Cathy. She settled in Concord where she raised her family.
Jill was proud to have worked for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles as well as the Division of State Police where she became the first civilian Communications Supervisor. In 1998, Jill married the love of her life, Jim Player. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and was always up for a good laugh. Jill loved spending time with her family whether it was joining them on vacation, at backyard barbeques, or at Sunday dinner.
Jill is survived by her husband James O. Player, Jr., her children Amanda Caldon and husband Craig Blakemore, Casey Branch and her husband Jamie, Smythe Knight and her fiance Bill Thomas, Marshall Caldon and his wife Kate, Andrew Player and his wife Julie, Wendy Caldon widow of Thomas Caldon, 17 grandchildren, her sister Nichola Malone and her husband Thomas, her half-brother Garrett Doyle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Thomas Saltmarsh, who died serving with the United States Army in Vietnam; her son Thomas Caldon; and her sisters Catherine Doyle Pinault and Robin Doyle Thibodeau.
A private gathering will be held amongst her immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
