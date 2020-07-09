1/1
Jill Doyle Player
1947 - 2020
It is with a broken heart that the family of Jill Doyle Player announces that she passed away surrounded by them on July 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Jill was born on October 22, 1947 in Concord, NH, the daughter of Frank Doyle and Claudine Glidewell Doyle. She grew up in Hopkinton with her three sisters Nicky, Robin, and Cathy. She settled in Concord where she raised her family.

Jill was proud to have worked for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles as well as the Division of State Police where she became the first civilian Communications Supervisor. In 1998, Jill married the love of her life, Jim Player. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and was always up for a good laugh. Jill loved spending time with her family whether it was joining them on vacation, at backyard barbeques, or at Sunday dinner.

Jill is survived by her husband James O. Player, Jr., her children Amanda Caldon and husband Craig Blakemore, Casey Branch and her husband Jamie, Smythe Knight and her fiance Bill Thomas, Marshall Caldon and his wife Kate, Andrew Player and his wife Julie, Wendy Caldon widow of Thomas Caldon, 17 grandchildren, her sister Nichola Malone and her husband Thomas, her half-brother Garrett Doyle, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Thomas Saltmarsh, who died serving with the United States Army in Vietnam; her son Thomas Caldon; and her sisters Catherine Doyle Pinault and Robin Doyle Thibodeau.

A private gathering will be held amongst her immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 10, 2020
I lived in Hopkinton until I was eight. I used to play at Jill's house and we always got our Christmas trees there. I also knew Tommy Saltmarsh. What a small world. I also think my husband worked at NHS with my husband Jerry.
Linda Venne
Friend
July 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. After, many years, we reconnected at the Celebration of Life for Robin & Ernie. She was very happy that I introduced myself to her, and we shared conversation about our respective Families, p
both past and present.We will love you and miss you always.
❤NH Geneooo
Eugene A Propper
Friend
July 9, 2020
What a beautiful smile, spirit and soul you embodied. Always an angel on earth and in heaven. Please give my dear friend, Jayne D a big hug for me. Love you Jill. ❤
Nancy Wiggin
Coworker
July 9, 2020
You will always be a sweetheart. A gentle soul. A lady. May you always rest in peace ♥
Dale St Laurent
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Jill was a good friend and I will miss her so much. Jim Player you made her so happy. It is hard to believe I will not be able to have our talks anymore. Gonna miss you Jill.
Bonita Lawler
Coworker
