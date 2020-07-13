Joan A. (Messer) Malfait, 88, died July 1, 2020 at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, NH.
She was born in Ithaca, NY, the daughter of Richard and Kathleen (Fifield) Messer. She was a resident of Loudon for 63 years and a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Concord.
She was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, helped establish the library at Loudon Elementary School, and then went on to work at Concord Public Library, NH Hospital's Patient Library, and lastly at NHTI-Concord's Community College in Concord from which she retired in 2010.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard. Survivors include her son and his wife, Patrick and Lisa Malfait of Concord; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica Malfait; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alfred Jr. and Patricia Johnson of Manchester, NH, and several nieces and nephews.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30am, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Penacook. Facemasks and social distancing required. Memorial donations may be made to Maxfield Public Library, 8 Route 129, Loudon, NH, 03307. In the memo section, please write Joan Malfait. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society, Manchester. To view Joan's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
