Joan Brailey Hatch, 66, of Weare, NH, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, peacefully with her family beside her.



She was born in Franklin, NH on January 17th, 1953 and was a graduate of Franklin High School.



Joan (Mrs. Hatch) is survived by her husband, Douglas L. Hatch of Weare, New Hampshire, Daughter, Lori Roth Smith and her husband Carl of Saco, Maine, along with their two sons Dylan and Andrew; Son, Jason Douglas Hatch and his wife Billie-Jo of Concord, NH along with their two children Tyler and Lauren, Son, Brian Leigh Hatch and his fiance Sarah of Manchester, NH along with their two daughters Skylar and Elizabeth. She is also survived by two sisters, Janet Murray and husband Marvin of Tully, NY along with their daughter Sarah Sliva, husband Steve along with children Calvin and Violet and Charlotte Kneeland and husband Paul of Bonita Springs, FL, and one brother, Freeman (Mike) Brailey II of Grafton, NH.



She was predeceased by her nephew, Marc William Murray, to whom she devoted months of loving care as he battled leukemia.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, 76 South Main Street, Concord.



Burial will follow at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



In lieu of flowers the family asks to consider donations be made to the CRVNA-Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 in Memory of Joan B. Hatch, where she received kind and loving care during the last days of her life.

