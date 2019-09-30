Joan Carol Amsden, 73, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Harris Hill Center.
Joan was born in Concord, NH on January 16, 1946 the daughter of Henry and Leona Libby Geary.
Joan was predeceased by her father, Henry Geary and her brother, Howard Geary.
Members of her family include her daughter, Bridget Poole and her husband, Anthony Poole of Manchester; son, Steven Amsden of Dunbarton; sister, Donna Jones; grandchildren, Brianna, Brayden, Hayden, Emily and Delaney; one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, NH, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9AM to 11AM immediately followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Terry O'Dell at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to The Children's Place, 27 Burns Ave Concord, NH 03301 or the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St. Concord.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Joan C. Amsden.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 30, 2019