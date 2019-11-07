Joan Price, a life-time resident of the Concord area, died Wednesday the 7th of November at The Birches.
Born in 1933 in Concord, N.H., Joan was a graduate of Concord High School.
Joan loved gardening, quilting and playing cards with family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, James Price of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Susan Coots of Fairfax, Virginia, Linda Nieder of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place in the Spring at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Joan E. Price.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 7, 2019