Joan Elizabeth (Loughery) York, 85, passed away at Pleasant View Center in Concord on April 2, 2019 after a long period of declining health.



Joan was born January 10, 1934 in Newport, NH and lived in Contoocook for over 60 years.



Joan graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1953, was a long-time employee of the State of NH, Department of Motor Vehicles and was a member of the Riverside Rebekah's Lodge. She was also an avid fan of the New England Patriots.







Joan married Bob in 1956 and settled in Contoocook where they raised four children.



Joan was preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters, her husband Bob; daughter, Lynn; her grandson, David; and her son Lee.



She is survived by her son Derek and his wife Barbara of Concord, her daughter, Heather and her husband Mike of Las Vegas and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 25th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Odd Fellows / Rebekah's Lodge located at 513 Park Avenue in Contoocook.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.



3 Hall Avenue

Henniker , NH 03242

