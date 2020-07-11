Joan Bisson, formerly of Berlin New Hampshire, passed away on July 9, 2020 at the young age of 89.
She married her high school sweetheart, Norman Bisson and together for 68 years built a strong foundation of love, respect, kindness, and devotion.
To all, Joan was the most gracious, decent, and humble woman anyone will ever know. In fact, she would tell you how blessed she was and how thankful she was for her family and for her God.
She is survived by her husband Norman, her daughter Deborah, sons Frederick and Norman, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In Psalm 91:16, God makes this promise: "With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation." Today, we know that Joan did enjoy a long life, and we know she is enjoying the beginning of her next life with her beloved daughter, Laurie.
Services will be attended privately by family. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
