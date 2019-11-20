Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Hardy. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan (Humburg) Hardy, 83, died peacefully on Saturday November 16th at the Harris Hill Center in Concord with her loving family by her side. Joan was born in Towner, Colorado in the summer of 1936 to Edwin and Ormal (McWilliams) Humburg, her childhood was spent growing up in Towner. She always felt that she had an incredible childhood as her family was so very close. Joan was a graduate of Towner High and moved to Colorado Springs shortly after graduation, there she met and married the love of her life, Conrad (Russ) Hardy



Joan moved to Penacook in 1956 with her husband who was from the area, where her in-law's greeted her with open arms. She worked for Mechanics Bank in Penacook while her husband ran the dairy farm at home. She would be called home to catch the cows that had gotten out as she could run like the wind. She loved sports, especially the Patriots and the Celtics. And oh how she could cook and make bread. People would stand in line during the church fairs for her to bring in her bread that was still warm. Joan loved life and people. She especially enjoyed long talks on the phone to her mother, siblings and sister in-law. Another thing that she loved most getaways to the beach with her daughters and granddaughter and loved long car rides with no planned destination, especially if it involved stopping for ice cream.



She continued her employment journey at Rivco Millworks, Howland Originals and eventually retired from TD Bank North Trust Department. She was a long-term member of the United Church of Penacook, sold Sarah Coventry Jewelry, was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Church and the Red Hats. Joan made lifelong friends were ever she went.



Joan was very involved by her husband's side with the Penacook Hill Climbers snowmobile club and when her husband Russ got involved and became president of the NH Snowmobile Association.



Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband Conrad (Russ) Hardy in 2013; her parents; a brother Charles Humburg. She is survived by two daughters Leigh Anne Hardy of Penacook; Janet Lynn Hardy Dash and her husband David Dash Sr. of Boscawen; her cherished granddaughter Chadia Gonzales and her husband Rob of Nottingham; her step grandchildren David Dash Jr. and Crystal Dash; great granddaughter Mabel Willey; great grandson Trafton Gonzales; her two sisters Ruth Schwerdfeger of Coolidge, KS; Karen Nemechek & her husband Frank of Tribune, KS; her brother Richard Humburg and his wife Patricia of Midland, MI; a sister in-law Sandra Drouin; as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends.



Calling hours will be held on Friday November 22nd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. A funeral will be held privately at a later date.



Joan requested that in lieu of flowers that donations can be sent to Easter Seals, NH SNOMO, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.

