Concord------ Joan Heartz 91, of Chapel Street, Died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Concord Regional VNA & Hospice House.



Joan was born January 15, 1928 in Concord, daughter to the late Joseph Heartz and Ellen (Jackman) Latti. She was a graduate of Concord High school class of 1946 and continued her education at University of New Hampshire and earned her Bachelor's degree. She worked briefly as a school teacher following graduation in Louisiana before moving back home and working at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Concord. She retired from her role as supervisor after 37 years.



Joan was a devout member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Concord. Having volunteered for numerous years in the food pantry, thrift shop and her favorite, putting together baskets at Thanksgiving for those less fortunate. When she wasn't volunteering or helping others she was an avid reader, historian, loved and was a talented quilter and seamstress. Her fondest memories were visiting Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine.



Joan is survived by a niece, Sharon Latti Ospina of Sonderborg, DK several cousins, Alan F. Gordon of Pittsfield, Ruth Ann Hebert of Concord, Susan Moran of Keene, Diane Estep of Jeffersonville, IN and Carol Besse of Louisville, KY; close friend, Paula Kelson of Concord. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Jonathan Latti.



There will be no calling hours.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre Street, Concord, NH.



A private burial will be held in the family Mausoleum in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



For those who wish memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Regional VNA & Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to the Concord Fire Department, 24 Horseshoe Pond Lane, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

