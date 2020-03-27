Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan J. McCann, age 85, of Concord died on Friday March 27, 2020 after a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester to Helena and John Jamrog. Growing up in Manchester, she attended St. Casmir's Elementary School and St. Joseph's High School. She loved spending her summers on the family farm in Auburn with her Aunt Mary Fletcher, Aunt Alice Jamrog and Uncle Tom Jamrog. After marrying and bringing her children to the farm to visit, her first stop after greeting everyone was to drink a cold, delicious glass of water from the well on the farm. Joan graduated from Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in Manchester and worked as a registered nurse at the New Hampshire State Hospital and the Concord Hospital. Joan also provided private duty nursing care and in the mid 1970's, she was asked by the doctors at Concord Hospital to open the Day Surgery Unit at the hospital. Joan successfully took on the challenge yet asked for help in doing so. She was granted one additional nurse to run that unit on a day to day basis. Concord Hospital would not have the day surgery unit without her hard work. Upon her retirement from nursing, Joan worked for the Department of Health and Human Services for the State of New Hampshire, using her nursing skills to oversee the Katie Beckett Medicaid program and the Children's Prosthetics Program.



Joan was the go-to nurse for everyone in the family, immediate as well as extended, and for friends and neighbors. She would be very proud of those family members who followed in her footsteps, to study nursing in colleges and universities in New England.



Not an adept alpine skier, Joan made sure that she saw all of her children successfully on skis and once achieved, she hung hers up. However, that never stopped her from very much enjoying and loving the mountains in New Hampshire. She was most happy on vacation in the beautiful Mount Washington Valley year after year. And she instilled that love in her children and grandchild.



She was predeceased by sons Edward, who passed away in 1960 and Steven, who passed away in 2000. Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edward; her son, Mark McCann and daughter, Maura McCann both of Concord, a grandson, Connor Jennings of Manchester, her brother John Jamrog of Manchester and her sister, Helen Barnhart of Hoover, AL, sister in law Carol McCann of Hopkinton, sister and brother-in-law Nan and Ed McDermott of Hampton and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family would truly like to thank Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord for the loving care they provided to Joan. With Joan providing such wonderful care as a nurse for all those years, it was the hope of her family that such care would be returned to her when she needed it most.



There will be no services.



Donations may be made in Joan's memory to Christ the King Food Pantry 72 South Main St. Concord NH 03301



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

