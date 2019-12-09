Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Kay Heath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan K. Heath, 85, of Concord, died on December 7, 2019 from injuries received from an accident in late August. She died at the Hospice Center at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester.



Joan was born July 12, 1934 in Dighton, MA to the late Blanche (Cooper) Kay Davis and Herbert Kay. At an early age the family moved to New Hampshire and she graduated from Concord High School. Her favorite place to visit, sit and ponder was the Nubble Lighthouse in York, Maine. Many Sundays during any kind of weather she would make the drive with all seven of her children and after they had grown, she continued to make the journey alone and report to all how therapeutic the ocean was. She also had a deep interest in both the Native American Indians and the Canterbury Shakers. Family gave Joan the most comfort in life and her baking breads and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren the skill and art of bread making was her greatest pleasure. Her traditional Christmas bread will be sorely missed this year and for years to come.



She worked for several years at Bancroft Products and Concord YMCA as the aquatic director. She took great pride in competing and being the first to finish the "50 Mile Swim Club". Joan loved to travel and her last working days were with an on-line recreational vehicle reservation company which she enjoyed as it allowed her the challenge of the computer and travelling all over the United States right at her fingertips.



Joan is survived by her children, Michael A. Kay and his wife Claudia, Sandra L. Petell and her husband Guy, Brian A. Heath and his wife Patty, Alan R. Heath and his wife Tammy, and Harry W. Heath, Jr. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Dwight H. Kay, and her sister, Debby Grablewski and her husband John. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Norman W. Heath and Daniel E. Heath, both of Concord, her sister Ruth Lucier, and her stepfather, George B. Davis.



There will be no services until Spring with internment at Maple Grove Cemetery alongside her two sons. In Joan's honor please do something nice for someone, and the next time you make bread or cookies be sure to share with friends and neighbors.



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to

