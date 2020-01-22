Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Lee Foye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 11, 2020, Joan Lee Foye (87), went peacefully home to Glory. She was a beloved wife, grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and friend.



Joan was born in Detroit, Michigan to Harold and Teresa Mackinder. She attended Ottawa University in Kansas, class of '54, where she majored in religion and philosophy.



During her life Joan remained very active in church as a church secretary, deacon, organist, choir member, Sunday school teacher and as a pastor's wife. After moving to New Hampshire she became a volunteer for Child and Family Services, took part in life at Camp Sentinel, and worked as a preschool director, while continuing to raise a family and caring for foster children.



She enjoyed gardening, crafts, sewing, antiquing, cooking and restoring their circa 1814 home with her husband, Art. Joan's devotion to Jesus shone brightly in every aspect of her daily life. Every life she touched she left with a mark of love. She was a mom and friend to everyone, had a great sense of humor, a bit of mischief, and lived life with a song in her heart.



She was predeceased by beloved husband, the Reverend Dr. Arthur N. Foye, sister Jean Creech, and granddaughter Christine Matheson.



She is survived by her sister Janet Reed; daughters, Donna Chase and husband Bill, Linda Foye Hirtle, Joann Moore and husband David, Michelle Veillieux and husband Chris, Vickie Sanchez, and son Shaun Foye; 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1st Baptist Church of New London, 461 Main Street, New London, New Hampshire, at 2:00 P.M. January 25, 2020. Light refreshments will follow. The service will be live streamed from the church's website, as well.



If you would like to make a donation, the following were important to Joan: Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Rd, Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816, New Rye Union Congregational Church, 289 New Rye Rd, Epsom, NH 03234 or World Vision

