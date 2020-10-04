On July 23, 1924, Ethel G. (Ratigan) Quinn and Edward J. Quinn, Sr. welcomed their third and last child into the world in Troy, NY, three years before the Great Depression. They named her Joan Mary. Ninety-six years later on September 23, 2020, Joan passed away in her bedroom in the same house after a week of quickly declining health - the circle complete. In between, Joan led an interesting, rich, and accomplished life with work that took her to New York City, Westchester County, NY, Los Angeles, Poughkeepsie, NY, and then home to Troy. Joan enjoyed travel outside of work in the US including Alaska, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Caribbean, the Middle East and, of course, Ireland where she had family.



Joan started her education at Public School 17, attended Catholic High in Troy during WWII graduating in three years, and then went on to Albany State Teachers College (now Albany University) where she graduated Signum Laudis (now Phi Beta Kappa) an honor society which was comprised of the highest ten percent of the senior class. Her senior year, she was elected president of Pi Omega Pi, a national honorary fraternity for students of commerce.



Joan's first job was in Human Resources at the Cluett & Peabody plant (a men's apparel company) in Troy. She later earned a move to Cluett's headquarters in New York City.



Joan married Emory A. Coughlin, Jr. on February 9, 1957. Emory died four months later leaving Joan with a fifteen-year-old step-son; she was thirty-three. Joan made the decision to accept a job as a hospital administrator at Misericordia Hospital in the Bronx and provide a home for her step-son through three years of high school which allowed him to graduate from the high school he loved. Upon her step-son's graduation from high school, Joan started a new phase of life heading west to work at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles to continue what would be her life's career as a hospital administrator.



Joan returned to Poughkeepsie, NY, in the 1970's to be closer to her elderly mother, her sister and brother and her brother's five sons and daughter. Joan worked at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie until her retirement.



She was a devout Catholic throughout her life and generous to many Catholic causes. She served as a Eucharistic minister at Samaritan Hospital in Troy and St. Paul the Apostle Church for many years. Joan also was a member of the St. Mary's - Seton Health Hospital Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle church and later of Christ, Sun of Justice Church at the RPI Chapel and Cultural Center. During her long life, Joan was very close to her Quinn and Coughlin families. She was generous in many ways and a source of inspiration to those of us who followed in her wake.



Late in life, Joan found renewed happiness in her significant other, Jack Graham. They had good times, and it was noted that Joan "giggled like a school girl" when around Jack. She enjoyed the company of her many friends, especially her golf buddies and fellow snow birds in Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Pt. Charlotte, Fla., where she and Jack spent their winters.



Joan accomplished so much in her life. Other than helping guide her hospitals and family over the years, she founded the Hospice Program in Poughkeepsie and was its first chairman. Continuing in her pioneering ways, she was also the first woman president of the Dutchess County Chamber of Commerce.



Joan was predeceased by her mother and father, her brother Edward J. Quinn and his wife, Ruth E. Masters Quinn, her sister, Anne (Nancy) M. Quinn, her husband, Emory A. Coughlin, Jr., her nephews, Richard M. Quinn and Dennis J. Quinn, and her significant other, John Graham. Surviving Joan are her stepson, Michael D. Coughlin and his wife Gretchen of Canterbury, NH, her grandchildren, Michael D. Coughlin, Jr and his wife, Patti of Fair Haven, NJ, Heather C. Beckett of Eagle, CO, Thai E. Coughlin and his wife, Winnie of Singapore, Amy C. Jones and her husband, Erik of Henniker, NH, great-grandchildren, Sam, Molly, Sophie, Noah, Yee, Jiang, Owen and Brody. She is also survived by her nephews, Thomas E. Quinn and his wife, Dianne, of Mandeville, LA, Lawrence (Larry) A. Quinn and his wife, Mary Beth of Troy, NY, John Paul Quinn and his wife Verdi of Fogelsville, PA, her niece, Colleen M. Quinn Roberts and her husband, Matthew of Gilbert, AZ, and by her grand nephews and nieces: Casey, Ellen, Susan, Richard, Alexander, Edward, James, Kelly, Jesse, Patrick, and her great-great nephew, Edward (Eddie) who brought Joan joy in the last months of her life.



Unsurprisingly, Joan made the decision years ago in her final act of generosity and dedication to healthcare by donating her body to Albany Medical Collage. There will be a memorial mass in her honor at a later date due to the risks of travel and gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.



