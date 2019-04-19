Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joan Radcliffe (Hadley) Lena, 87, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on April 17, 2019.



Joan was the oldest daughter of Wilfred Nourse Hadley and Freda Radcliffe (Atkinson) Hadley and was born on October 24, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts. She grew up in Springfield, Vermont, and graduated from Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1949, and later graduated from Colby Junior College, New London, New Hampshire.



She met the love of her life, Paul Joseph Lena, MD, while training to be a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, and they married on April 23, 1955 in Springfield, Vermont. They moved to Concord, New Hampshire in 1965, where they filled their lives with raising four sons and fueling their adventurous spirits with sailing, hunting, skiing, and traveling. They shared a deep, unwavering love and dedication to each other. She was predeceased by Paul in 2007.



Joan lived her life with kindness, loyalty, enthusiasm, and good humor. She loved her family, friends, and God, and found happiness in the sunshine and the salty ocean breeze at her property in Biddeford, Maine. She was affiliated with PEO, a charitable organization. She loved the theater, animals, travel, and conversation over a glass of wine. Her laughter, smile, and indomitable and outgoing spirit made an indelible mark on all who knew and loved her.



She leaves behind four sons, Mark R. Lena, MD, and wife Kathy of Orono, Maine, Jay H. Lena and wife Melissa Traber of New Hampton, New Hampshire, Timothy G. Lena and wife Rita of Kittery, Maine, and Patrick H. Lena and wife Michele of Concord, New Hampshire. She will be missed by her seven grandchildren: Sean R. Lena, DO, and wife Maya, of Portland, Maine; Meghan K. Lena and fiance Eric Schimelpfenig of Greenfield, Massachusetts; Ryan J. Lena MD and wife Emily Follo MD of Reading, Pennsylvania; Jordan H. Lena, Aidan J. Lena, and Liam A. Lena, of Kittery, Maine, and Fletcher P. Lena of Concord, New Hampshire; and by her great-grandchildren, Joan J. Lena and Luke R. Lena of Portland, Maine. She also leaves behind her sister, Carla H. Vaughn, of Wells, Maine, her grandson of the heart, Mesfin McManamy, and his mother Patti; her devoted cousins, many nieces and nephews, and her dear friends from the ten years she lived at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord.



Special thanks to Dr. Carl Ciak and the nurses at Hospice House and Concord Hospital who provided compassionate care to Joan and her family.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday April 26th from 4-7 PM at Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main St., Concord, New Hampshire, and a funeral Mass will take place on Saturday April 27th at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, St. John's Catholic Church, 72 South Main St., Concord.



If you would like to make a contribution to honor Joan's memory, please send your donation to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association/ Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord NH 03301.

