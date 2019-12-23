Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Remington) Wentworth. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Wentworth, 91, of Concord, NH passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 after spending the evening celebrating with family, enjoying Michael Buble Christmas carols, and watching Christmas Vacation.



Joan worked as a payroll administrator for the Concord School District, sold Avon products, and worked for Filenes. She loved ballroom dancing and traveling, especially to Florida. Joan was very competitive and would happily spend time working a slot machine, bowling, or playing cards.



Joan was known to her family as Mom, Grammie, and GG, and to everyone as an exceptionally kind and friendly person. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, including the Chicks of 46, the Tuesday Girls, and the Red Hat Society, to name a few.



She was predeceased by her husband, Francis "Red" Wentworth; daughter, Debra Foley, grandson, Christopher Foley, and granddaughter, Andrea Cicirelli,



She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Steven Wentworth and his wife, Maryse Carole of Exeter and Jon Wentworth and his wife, Donna of Manchester; son-in-law, James Foley of Concord; grandchildren, Meghan and Lindsey Foley, Benjamin, Katelyn and Anna Wentworth and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Camden and William Foley, and Amelia and Myles Cicirelli.



Calling hours will take place at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St. Concord, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St. Concord, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord.



Memorial donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

