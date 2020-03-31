Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Pinto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Joann (Dryden) Pinto, 74, of Concord, formerly of Barnstead, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 30, 2020.



Born in Charlestown, MA, Joann was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alice Dryden. She was raised and educated in Charlestown and also lived in Somerville, MA before moving to Barnstead in 1984.



Joann was employed in the factory industry in Charlestown, where she worked assembling picture frame easels. She later worked as an inspector for Globe Manufacturing for over 20 years, retiring in 2004.



Joann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony J. Pinto, who passed away just 9 days before her as well as her 8 siblings.



She is survived by her four children: Anthony Pinto II and his wife Marie of Concord, Robert Pinto and his wife Christine of Barnstead, Scott Pinto and his wife Tara of Pittsfield and Greg Pinto and his wife Betty of Stewartstown; her grandchildren, Meghan, Jordyn, Seth, Gage, Catherine, Dustin and Crystal; her great grandchildren, Scarlet, Gabriel, Avery, Oliver, Aeris, and Abel. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Dryden and her sister, Gloria Fitzgerald.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Graveside Services will take place privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral Home in Epsom.

