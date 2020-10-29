1/1
Joanne (Richards) Dugas
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne (Richards) Dugas, 92, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born in Lynn, MA on August 22, 1928 and was the daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Seavey) Richards. She grew up in Concord, New Hampshire and graduated from Concord High School in 1946.

She shared life and love with her husband, Armand A. Dugas, for 58 years. She enjoyed working as the evening librarian at Mt. Saint Mary's College for many years and at Bedford's McKelvie Middle School lunchroom. She was a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross and member of the Concord Contemporary Club.

She loved spending summer vacations in York, Maine, getting together with family and friends and playing cards. She is remembered as a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and friend.

She is predeceased by her father, mother, husband, her sisters Janet Lillios and Mary Jane Robinson and her beloved daughter-in-law, Sharon Dugas.

She is survived by her brother David Richards of Pembroke; daughter Janet and Ron Gurski of Eliot, Maine, son, Thomas Dugas of Chichester and daughter, Jayne Glennon and partner, Craig Meservey of Londonderry; Grandchildren Christopher Gurski, Randy Gurski, Kristen Dugas, Kara Dugas, Michael Glennon and Meghan Glennon; 6 Great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at McHugh Funeral Home Located at 283 Hanover street Manchester, NH 03104. Livestreaming of the services will be available to the public via Facebook Live in the McHugh Funeral Home's Facebook page on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 10:00AM; followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum located at 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, NH.

Condolences may be offered at www.McHughFuneralHome.com

Donations in her name may be made to the Manchester Red Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved