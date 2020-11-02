JoAnne M. (Tibbetts) Phelps, 81, of North Road, died on October 31, 2020 at Franklin Regional Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1939 to the late Clifton and Thelma (Dicey) Tibbetts.
She lived in Danbury her whole life, with a short time living in Falmouth, MA with Ray and Irene Woodward. Jo graduated from Bristol High School in 1957. She met her husband, Andy, on a blind date in December 1956. They were married on June 13, 1959. Together they had three children; Kenny Phelps, TJ Phelps and Dianne (Phelps) Miller.
Jo worked as Home Health Aide at Lake Sunapee VNA. Even after retiring, Jo continued to help others. She loved taking care of people, cross stitch and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband Andy, son Kenny, daughters TJ and Dianne and her husband, Jerry Miller, granddaughters, Andrea and her husband, Nate Finnerty, Taylor and her partner, Nate Harper, and great grandchildren, Suzie and Gage Finnerty. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Phelps, Mary Oliver, Millie Cavis and Donny Tibbetts and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Linda and Ginny and her brothers, Ray, Richard and Eddie. Jo will be dearly missed by all those she knew and loved. Her smile was infectious and she touched many lives throughout her lifetime.
There will be no calling hours, but a graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Riverdale Cemetery, Danbury, NH. Her family kindly requests that attendees wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
.