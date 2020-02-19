Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jodi Lee Ehler. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Congregational Church of Pembroke Send Flowers Obituary

Sunday, February 16th, Jodi Lee Ehler, at age 61, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her animals & family.



Jodi was born July 4, 1958 in Meriden Connecticut. She spent her childhood in Meriden with her mother & younger brother. She was married Oct. 27, 1990 to Kurt Ehler. They raised three beautiful children in Pembroke, NH.



Jodi lived her life to the fullest, creating laughter and 'shenanigans' wherever she went. Jodi found joy in service to others and gave 22 years to Pembroke Schools. She was a jack of all trades, always learning new things, never hesitating to dive in head first. Over the span of her life, she decorated cakes, impacted the lives of many children, received her dog training certificate, and became a certified Zentangle instructor.



She is survived by her husband, Kurt, and their three children, Brianna, Devon & Noah and his wife, Joy. She also leaves behind her brother, John Bauchman, of Edgewater, FL and his daughter, Malone. She is also survived by her aunt, Colleen Reynolds of Brooklyn, CT, as well as several cousins and many many friends.



Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, February 22nd beginning at 10am at the First Congregational Church of Pembroke. Memorial gifts in honor of Jodi can be made to Live & Let Live Farm. Please visit their website (

Sunday, February 16th, Jodi Lee Ehler, at age 61, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her animals & family.Jodi was born July 4, 1958 in Meriden Connecticut. She spent her childhood in Meriden with her mother & younger brother. She was married Oct. 27, 1990 to Kurt Ehler. They raised three beautiful children in Pembroke, NH.Jodi lived her life to the fullest, creating laughter and 'shenanigans' wherever she went. Jodi found joy in service to others and gave 22 years to Pembroke Schools. She was a jack of all trades, always learning new things, never hesitating to dive in head first. Over the span of her life, she decorated cakes, impacted the lives of many children, received her dog training certificate, and became a certified Zentangle instructor.She is survived by her husband, Kurt, and their three children, Brianna, Devon & Noah and his wife, Joy. She also leaves behind her brother, John Bauchman, of Edgewater, FL and his daughter, Malone. She is also survived by her aunt, Colleen Reynolds of Brooklyn, CT, as well as several cousins and many many friends.Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, February 22nd beginning at 10am at the First Congregational Church of Pembroke. Memorial gifts in honor of Jodi can be made to Live & Let Live Farm. Please visit their website ( www.liveandletlivefarm.org ) for more information on donations. Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close