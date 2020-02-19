Sunday, February 16th, Jodi Lee Ehler, at age 61, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her animals & family.
Jodi was born July 4, 1958 in Meriden Connecticut. She spent her childhood in Meriden with her mother & younger brother. She was married Oct. 27, 1990 to Kurt Ehler. They raised three beautiful children in Pembroke, NH.
Jodi lived her life to the fullest, creating laughter and 'shenanigans' wherever she went. Jodi found joy in service to others and gave 22 years to Pembroke Schools. She was a jack of all trades, always learning new things, never hesitating to dive in head first. Over the span of her life, she decorated cakes, impacted the lives of many children, received her dog training certificate, and became a certified Zentangle instructor.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt, and their three children, Brianna, Devon & Noah and his wife, Joy. She also leaves behind her brother, John Bauchman, of Edgewater, FL and his daughter, Malone. She is also survived by her aunt, Colleen Reynolds of Brooklyn, CT, as well as several cousins and many many friends.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, February 22nd beginning at 10am at the First Congregational Church of Pembroke. Memorial gifts in honor of Jodi can be made to Live & Let Live Farm. Please visit their website (www.liveandletlivefarm.org) for more information on donations.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020