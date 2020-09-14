1/1
John A. Caglione
John Alexander Caglione passed away on September 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He is survived by his daughter AnnMarie Craven and her husband Jason as well as his two granddaughters Lauren and Caitlin Craven. He is also survived by his brother Alexander Caglione and family who reside in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

John was a long time resident of Nyack, NY and graduated from Nyack High School in 1956. He entered the US Navy in 1957 and loved to tell stories of being on the US Navy Submarine SS-409. He had a 30 year career in engineering at the IBM Corporation followed by a few years of consulting in his retirement years. John was an animal lover and always supported local and national animal organizations.

He did not want to have a service held and asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation could be made in his name to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord, NH or to the Alzheimer's Association.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.



Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 14, 2020.
