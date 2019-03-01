Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Robinson. View Sign

John A. Robinson, 64, of Concord, NH passed away on February 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born August 28, 1954, the son of the late Alvah and Caroline Robinson. He grew up in Pittsfield NH and graduated from Pittsfield Middle High School. John worked many years for the NH Department of Corrections before retiring as Captain.



He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Darrah and husband Jay, granddaughter Jacey Lynn Darrah and grandson Cameron John Darrah, of Pittsfield NH. John took great pride in his grand children. His sister Mary and Fred Briggs, of Cincinnatus, NY, brother David Robinson, of Athens, ME, and Jack Robinson, of Ossipee, NH, along with many nieces and nephews, including niece Lisa Sousa, survive him.



He leaves behind his life-long friend and companion Mary Locke, and his 3 beloved cats.



There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alvah and Caroline Robinson Scholarship Fund C/O Northway Bank 55 Main St. Pittsfield, NH 03263.

