Jack Reilly, 80, of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, with his family at his side. He was the eldest child of Evelyn and John Reilly Sr., born and raised in Andover, MA.
Jack earned a degree in Business Administration from Northeastern University (ROTC) and was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Bragg and then later at the U.S. Pentagon. Jack was a successful entrepreneur, self-employed as an independent sales representative for several companies, including GEAR for Sports. In 1969, he married Ruth Ann Rogers ("Honey"), the love of his life, with whom he spent over fifty devoted and fun-filled years. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jack is survived by his wife Ruth; his children Patrick Reilly of Merrimack, NH, Julie Reilly of Concord, NH, and Shannon Kenney and husband Andy of Concord, MA; grandchildren Meredith, Mia, Alexandra, Kate, and Andrew; and siblings Carol Heinke of Mountain Home, Arkansas and James Reilly and wife Jane of Andover, MA.
Jack lived a full life, without regret, believing that there was no such thing as a bad day. His easy-going personality and unique wit will endure, remembered by friends and family. Jack treated all those in his life with decency and respect and was devoted to his family. He worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for his children, always exemplifying the importance of integrity and character. Despite never finding the right putter for over 40 years, Jack was a talented golfer and loved any opportunity to be on a golf course, notably Concord Country Club and the Plantation Golf Club in Venice, Florida. A life-long Boston sports fan and an avid boater, Jack was happiest sharing stories and laughs with friends and loved ones, preferably with a Manhattan in hand and his buddy, Fergus, his Scottish Terrier, nearby.
Jack was truly one of a kind. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories for which his family is forever grateful.
In light of the pandemic, the family will hold private services. However, a Celebration of Life event is planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to the Concord Regional Visiting Nursing Association-Hospice, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the medical professionals for their compassion during Jack's final days.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of John Alexander Reilly, Jr.