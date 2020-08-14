1/
John Andray Palmer Sr.
The Man, The Myth, The Legend John Andray Palmer, Sr Born July 16th 1940 of N. State St, Concord NH passed away at 80 years of age on 08/06/2020.

Loving husband of Lenore Hilliard Palmer, beloved father of John Andray Palmer, Jr, and Michele Marian Shannahan, and bonus father to Patrick Hilliard, and Ethan Williams. Grandfather to Sarai Hilliard. Surviving him is his brother William Sila Palmer, Jr. Jack his beloved dog. His pets brought him great joy.

Other surviving family is Thelma Wajda the mother of his children. Sister in-laws Susan, Nancy, Sandy, Cyndi, Lea, and Dan, and numerous nieces, and nephews.

He served in the US Navy July 1957 to August 1961. Worked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard 1961 to 1963, Town of Exeter 1963 to 1999 and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor. He drove busses for Lamprey Healthcare, and COAST, and was also a route supervisor. As well as a van driver for Partridge House, keeping him busy from 2000 to 2012.

He was an ardent fan of the Red Sox, and the Patriots, and he loved his country music especially Johnny Cash. He loved family time, attending the highland games, betting on the horses, and Carribean cruises.

Predeseased by his parents William Sila Palmer, Sr, and Ruth Pickering Palmer. Daughters Jacqueline Ruth Palmer, and Rhonda Jean Palmer. Stepson Alex Hilliard. Sisters Doris, Caroline, Elsie, and Barbara.

Cremation by Cremation Society of NH. Memorial donations tp Concord VNA and hospice, or charity of choice.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 14, 2020.
