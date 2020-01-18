Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Pfeifle. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Service 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunapee Mountain main lodge View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John died on January 16, 2020 in the peaceful setting of the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH surrounded by family: his wife, Mel, of 50 years, and his three sons; Trask, Bret and Jeb. John was a dynamic and kind person, passionate about all that life had to offer. In addition to his sons, John had three wonderful daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren that were never far from his thoughts. He adored each of them and took great pride in their successes. John spent most of his childhood in the outdoors of Maine at Sugarloaf Mountain and later went on to boarding school at Holderness where he was the school president and captained two sports, lacrosse and skiing. From Holderness, he went on to join the class of 1971 at Dartmouth College where he lettered in skiing and was a member of Theta Delta Chi and The Senior Society, Sphinx. While at Dartmouth, he married Mel Hinman and developed lasting long friendships.



After graduating Dartmouth, John moved to Bradford, NH and went to work for Universal Packaging, now known as Graphic Packaging. He was promoted to plant manager of their Bow, NH facility at the young age of 26 and went on to become Vice President of Manufacturing when his longtime boss, Glen Dillon, retired. Upon the later retirement of Jack Hutton, he was named President of what is now Graphic Packaging's folding carton division. John was a mentor to many of the company's current executives. He continued to pursue innovation technology in the folding carton industry.



John was a current selectmen in Bradford, where he resided for the last 50 years, and an active selectmen for the past 17 years where his town meeting attendance was nearly perfect for his entire tenure. As a town leader, he used his business talents and experience to support the town and most importantly to him, all of the town employees. John was an avid sportsmen, as well as a private pilot with a seaplane rating. He loved fly fishing, hunting and skiing almost as much as the people that he shared each of these hobbies alongside. This has become part of his legacy that lives on through his family as they continue to embrace his passions.



A memorial reception in honor of John and his legacy will be held on Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in the main lodge at Sunapee Mountain. All are invited to join and share their favorite memories of John.

John died on January 16, 2020 in the peaceful setting of the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH surrounded by family: his wife, Mel, of 50 years, and his three sons; Trask, Bret and Jeb. John was a dynamic and kind person, passionate about all that life had to offer. In addition to his sons, John had three wonderful daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren that were never far from his thoughts. He adored each of them and took great pride in their successes. John spent most of his childhood in the outdoors of Maine at Sugarloaf Mountain and later went on to boarding school at Holderness where he was the school president and captained two sports, lacrosse and skiing. From Holderness, he went on to join the class of 1971 at Dartmouth College where he lettered in skiing and was a member of Theta Delta Chi and The Senior Society, Sphinx. While at Dartmouth, he married Mel Hinman and developed lasting long friendships.After graduating Dartmouth, John moved to Bradford, NH and went to work for Universal Packaging, now known as Graphic Packaging. He was promoted to plant manager of their Bow, NH facility at the young age of 26 and went on to become Vice President of Manufacturing when his longtime boss, Glen Dillon, retired. Upon the later retirement of Jack Hutton, he was named President of what is now Graphic Packaging's folding carton division. John was a mentor to many of the company's current executives. He continued to pursue innovation technology in the folding carton industry.John was a current selectmen in Bradford, where he resided for the last 50 years, and an active selectmen for the past 17 years where his town meeting attendance was nearly perfect for his entire tenure. As a town leader, he used his business talents and experience to support the town and most importantly to him, all of the town employees. John was an avid sportsmen, as well as a private pilot with a seaplane rating. He loved fly fishing, hunting and skiing almost as much as the people that he shared each of these hobbies alongside. This has become part of his legacy that lives on through his family as they continue to embrace his passions.A memorial reception in honor of John and his legacy will be held on Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in the main lodge at Sunapee Mountain. All are invited to join and share their favorite memories of John. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close