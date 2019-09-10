John Dennen Sr.

Obituary
Concord - John Dennen Sr., age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Harris Hill Nursing Home.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Laurence and Catherine (Maloney) Dennen. He was a graduate of St. John's High School.

John was veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for Brezner Tannery for many years and was a custodian for the Concord School District.

He was an avid Boston Sports Fan.

John is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth K. Dennen of Concord, and Ann M. Kelly and her husband James of Concord; his son John Dennen Jr. of Concord; and his granddaughter, Kara Dennen of Northfield; his brother in law, Bill Christensen; his Nephew and Cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife Marlene (Christensen) Dennen; and his sister, Katherine Ann Noonan.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 5 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019
