Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050

Mr. John E. "Jack" Boyd, 74, of Chichester, passed away on August 26, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born on Long Island, NY on November 13, 1944, he was the son of Edmund (Ned) and Margaret "Peg" (McGrath) Boyd. He grew up in Long Island and in Northwood and Epsom. He had fond boyhood memories of living over the general store his parents ran on Northwood Ridge and of his boyhood horse on the farm in Epsom. He was a 1963 graduate of Pembroke Academy.



Jack married his wife Nancy, in 1965, and they moved to Chichester in 1967, where they raised their two daughters and lived until they parted this earth.



He worked as a machinist at Sprague Electric in Concord, and after his retirement he was a bus driver for the Concord school district. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the VFW in Epsom.



Jack enjoyed sports his entire life. He played basketball, baseball and soccer in high school and was named most athletic boy of the class of 1963. He coached the first girls' basketball team at Chichester Central School and was a basketball referee for many years. He enjoyed golfing and was a member at Beaver Meadow Golf Course. He was an outdoorsman and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, raising livestock and growing vegetables. Jack could fix or design just about anything. If there was a tool he needed but didn't have, he made one. His daughter called him "her MacGyver."



Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy B. (Sanborn) Boyd, who passed away in July. Together they enjoyed their dogs, camping, taking "Sunday drives", the beauty of nature and spending time with friends.



Family members include: daughter, Tammy Jameson and her husband, Thomas of Chichester; daughter, Diane Rivera and Juan of Franklin, MA; brother, Bill Boyd and his wife Judy of Pittsfield, brothers-in law Peter Sanborn and his husband, Greg Jackson of Boston, MA and Paul Sanborn and his wife, Kim of Chichester; and grandchildren, Angus, Luke, Katherine and Lydia Jameson and Elise, Molly and Brennan Rivera. He also leaves behind cousins, Rodney Boyd of Barnstead, Richard Boyd of Oklahoma, John Ellert of NYC and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Elkins and her husband Gordon, of Epsom.



A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be sent to the Concord Boys & Girls Club, 55 Bradley St. Concord, NH 03301 or the , 166 S. River Rd. #210 Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





