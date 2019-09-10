John E. Stephenson, 64, of Hooksett, NH died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Stephenson was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of the late Edward E. and Sally A. (March) Stephenson.
Members of his family include; his wife of 41 years, Donna (Swanson) Stephenson; one uncle, Donald P Foudriat Jr of Laconia; one brother, Kirk Stephenson, of Portage, MI; two sisters, Mary Kay Haines, of Bristol, Sharon Macleod, of Andover; special cousins Sara Eggert and Donald and Robert Foudriat. Mr. Stephenson was predeceased by his brother, Tom Stephenson.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 13, from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Committal prayers and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
To view an online memorial or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 10, 2019